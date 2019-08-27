SOKALSKI, Irene Trese:
Of Island Bay. Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Saturday 24 August 2019, aged 82 years. Wife of Joseph. Mother and mother-in-law of John and Sharon, Leon and Joanne, Hela and Nuno. Nana to Morgan, James, Ryan, and Madeleine.
Rest In Peace
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass for Irene will be celebrated in the Church of St Joachim, 1 Stanley Street, Berhampore, Wellington, on Wednesday 28 August, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Karori Cemetery for interment.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2019