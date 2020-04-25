SMITH,
Irene May (nee Lodge):
Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on April 7, 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug Nankivell and the late Keith Smith (Jim). Much loved mother of Lindsay and the late Philip, Grandmother of Melissa, Kirsten and Alex, Great-grandma to Jade, Renee, Ryan; Layton and Meika. An aunt fondly regarded by her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all the staff of the AT&R Ward at Whanganui Hospital. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020