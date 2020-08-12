PYM,
Irene Joyce (nee Looner):
Irene passed away peacefully at Stokeswood Rest Home on Sunday morning, 26th July 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David (dec), Wayne & Kathy, and Julie & Alan (Gold Coast). Dearly loved Nana of Natasha & Andy, Nathan & TeAorangi (Brisbane), Gemma & Sam, Hannah and Abby. Dearly loved great-Nana of Bentley, Keira and Theodore (all of Brisbane), and Kyran. A special thanks to all the wonderful staff, nurses and doctors at Stokeswood Rest Home for their wonderful care and support over the last three and a half years. Messages may be left on Irene's tribute page at www.legacy.com. A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 14th August 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020