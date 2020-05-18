KEARNEY, Irene Winifred:
On May 16, 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 93 years. Wife of the late David. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Meredith (deceased), Stephen and Nicki, Monica and Murray. Loving nana, great-nana and great-great-nana of all her grandchildren. Special thanks to all of the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Irene and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. Due to Covid restrictions a private Requiem Mass will be held prior to Irene being buried with her darling daughter Meredith. All messages to the "Kearney family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from May 18 to May 20, 2020