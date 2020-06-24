GALLOWAY, Irene:
Of Paraparaumu. Founding and Life member of the Paraparaumu Bridge Club. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on Monday 22 June 2020. Aged 92 years young. Loved wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme & Kay, Neil & Rung, Malcolm & Marie, Campbell & Donna, Margaret & Michael, and Tim. Loved Nana to her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mary Potter Hospice (https://marypotter.org.nz). A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at the Kapiti Uniting Parish, Raumati Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, on Friday 26 June 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Galloway Family", PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post from June 24 to June 25, 2020