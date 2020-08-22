BUTCHER, Irene Josephine
(nee Montin):
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, 16 August 2020, aged 64 years. Much loved Mum of Nathaniel and Grandma to Henry. Dearest daughter of Sergio and the late Kathleen. Much loved sister to Anne & Alan King, Carol & Peter Beddis, Paul Montin, Ken & Shirley Montin, and Jocelyn Montin. Thanks to Irene's MASH Trust family for the love and support given to her over the years, and the care provided by staff at Ward 21 and ICU, Palmerston North Hospital. A service to remember Irene will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020