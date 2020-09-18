Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ioana PARKER. View Sign Death Notice



Matou te faanoanoa e faasilasila atu le tu'umalo o le matou Tina peleina o Ioana Faimanifo Parker ile afiafi ole aso lua 15 o Setema i lona lava fale. Ole Sauniga fa'aleaiga ole a faia lea ile aso nei 18 o Setema ile itula 6:30pm. A'o lona toe sauniga ole a faia lea ile aso Toanai 19 Setema ile 10am ona molimoli atu ai lea i lona nofoaga tumau i Makara Cemetery. Ona o tulaga fa'ata'atitia ole Covid-19 matou te talosaga atu ai e faafesootai Sharee on 0210657338. Pe a e fia au ai. Male faa'aloalo lava.

TAOFI LE MALO.

Fa'afetai lava ele fanau.

Ioana passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Tuesday 15 September 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother and guiding member of the Parker aiga. A family service will be held on This Day at 6.30pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday 19th September at 10.00am, followed by burial at Makara. Messages to 'the Parker family' may be left in Ioana's tribute book at







PARKER, Ioana Faimanifo:Matou te faanoanoa e faasilasila atu le tu'umalo o le matou Tina peleina o Ioana Faimanifo Parker ile afiafi ole aso lua 15 o Setema i lona lava fale. Ole Sauniga fa'aleaiga ole a faia lea ile aso nei 18 o Setema ile itula 6:30pm. A'o lona toe sauniga ole a faia lea ile aso Toanai 19 Setema ile 10am ona molimoli atu ai lea i lona nofoaga tumau i Makara Cemetery. Ona o tulaga fa'ata'atitia ole Covid-19 matou te talosaga atu ai e faafesootai Sharee on 0210657338. Pe a e fia au ai. Male faa'aloalo lava.TAOFI LE MALO.Fa'afetai lava ele fanau.Ioana passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Tuesday 15 September 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother and guiding member of the Parker aiga. A family service will be held on This Day at 6.30pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday 19th September at 10.00am, followed by burial at Makara. Messages to 'the Parker family' may be left in Ioana's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Sadly, due to the current Covid-19 limit on numbers attending funerals, anyone wishing to pay their respects and attend either funeral should please register in advance by contacting Sharee on 0210657338. We thank you for your support and understanding during this time. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2020

