CLARKE, Innes Alexander:
85 years young, at home in Waikanae, on 22 April 2020, with his devoted wife Shirley by his side. Loved and loving husband of Doreen (dec); father/father-in-law of Sara and Charles, Helen, Jane and Jerry, and grandfather of Lucy, Eliza, Thomas, Caitlin, Sophie and James. Cherished uncle of Diane, Denis, Suzanne and Sharon. Loved by the Reid whanau. Special thanks to Lynley for being in the bubble. We are heartbroken to lose him. A celebration of Innes' life will be held at a later date.
