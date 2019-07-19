DAVIES,
Inger (nee Kristiansen):
b. 1933 Denmark, d. 16 July 2019, at home in Taupo. Wife of the late Neville V. since 1954, mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Sue (Hororata); Ross and Lee-Anne (Hawea); Helen and Michael (Dunedin); Steve and Leanne (Banochburn), and Geoff and Tania (New Plymouth). Grandma of Megan and Ryan; Sofie, Mieke and Annie, Blake, Caine and Grace; also Sam Paulin. A farewell will take place at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday 22nd July 2019, at 2.00pm. Garden flowers only or a donation to the Neurological Foundation may be left at the chapel.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
Published in Dominion Post on July 19, 2019