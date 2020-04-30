DOYLE, Inez Catherine
(nee Kelleher):
Passed away peacefully on 28 April 2020, aged 87 years, at Hawke's Bay Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Desmond (Des) for 64 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Joanne, Jane and Campbell, and Martin and Sarah. Loved Grandma of Carmen, Matthew, Elise, Daniel, Jack and Sinead, and Great-Grandma of Isaiah, Henry and Harriette.
"Forever in our hearts"
Special thanks to the staff of B1 for their wonderful care during her short illness. A cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2020