SMART, Ina Rosalie:
25 November 1935 – 22 November 2020.
One of a kind mother and mother-in-law of Cliff & Rena and Dawn & Ren. Grandma to Jonathan & Dily, Christopher & Becky and Laura & Richard. Gaga to Matthew, Evie, Zoe and Mackenzie. Special thanks to Woburn Masonic Care Home for their loving care. A service for Ina will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 25th November 2020 (tomorrow) at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020