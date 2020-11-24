Ina SMART

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

SMART, Ina Rosalie:
25 November 1935 – 22 November 2020.
One of a kind mother and mother-in-law of Cliff & Rena and Dawn & Ren. Grandma to Jonathan & Dily, Christopher & Becky and Laura & Richard. Gaga to Matthew, Evie, Zoe and Mackenzie. Special thanks to Woburn Masonic Care Home for their loving care. A service for Ina will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 25th November 2020 (tomorrow) at 10.30am.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020
