BROOKING, Imelda Martha
(Daisy, Rose) (nee Murray):
Born 24.08.1930 - 01.01.2020
89 years young.
Passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones. The last Mohican of the late Tuakana and Mary Rose Murray. Sister to Eva, Emma, James, Roman, Maria, George, Margaret (all dec) and Rose. Beloved wife and best friend of Basil (dec). Adored mum to Alida and Mac, Maria and Fred (dec), Shane and Naomi, Brigid and James, Bernadette and Malcolm. Much loved Nana to Reneé and Phil, Iwa (dec) and Vanessa, Jaymie and Ta, Santos, Luke and Gase, Dante and Donna, Jordan, Cana, Shekinah and Taui, Elijah, Summer, Pierce, Jahnah and Caleb. Loved great grandmother to many. Most importantly, loved daughter of the Everlasting Father - safe in His Hands forever more.
Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15
Mum will be lying in state at 35 Main Road, Titahi Bay, until her Requiem Mass which will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 64 Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Saturday, 4 January 2020 commencing at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
