VERPOORTEN,
Ida (nee Oostwouder):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ben. Loved aunt and second mother to Carl & Sally van der Meer. Cherished great-aunt of Jae and Brook. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Grietje and Dirk. Last surviving sibling of Peter, Dick, Marie and Alida.
"Finally reunited with
her family again"
A private cremation has been held. Memorial details to follow at a later date. All messages to [email protected] or P.O. Box 1673, Paraparaumu Beach 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2020