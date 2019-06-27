Ian YOUNG

YOUNG, Ian Thomson:
Of Eastbourne and Lower Hutt, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019. Dearly loved husband, father and grandfather, educator, leader and friend. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to KidsCan https://www.kidscan.org.nz/. Kath, Andrew, Ross & family invite all friends and family to a service for Ian which will be held in St Ronan's Church, Muritai Road, Eastbourne, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to the 'Young Family' may be sent C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2019
