Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On July 5, 2019 peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandy and Russell, Lance, Marie, Glenn, Don and Gina. Loved grandad of Rachael and Finn, Danny and Sandra-Lee, Nicole and Blake, Ross, Leticia, Sarah and Sam, Tyryn, Elysium, Max, Jake, and Luke. Loving companion of Mary. Special thanks to all of the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance for their loving care shown to Ian and family. A Funeral service for Ian will be held in the Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club, 11 Logan Street, Upper Hutt on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11.00am and thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery where Ian will be laid to rest with his late wife Yvonne. All messages to the "Wood family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







WOOD, Ian Maurice:On July 5, 2019 peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandy and Russell, Lance, Marie, Glenn, Don and Gina. Loved grandad of Rachael and Finn, Danny and Sandra-Lee, Nicole and Blake, Ross, Leticia, Sarah and Sam, Tyryn, Elysium, Max, Jake, and Luke. Loving companion of Mary. Special thanks to all of the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance for their loving care shown to Ian and family. A Funeral service for Ian will be held in the Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club, 11 Logan Street, Upper Hutt on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11.00am and thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery where Ian will be laid to rest with his late wife Yvonne. All messages to the "Wood family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post from July 8 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers