WILSON, Ian:
Died peacefully on 21 October 2020 at Horowhenua Medical Centre, Levin. Loving husband and best friend to the late Carol. Wonderful, fun loving father and father-in-law to Laurence & Denise (Sydney), Vikki & Mark, Denise & Steve (London), and Heather and Taka. Special and extremely proud Grandad to Hannah, Connor, Sally, Alice and Meg. Great-Grandad to Ruby. Brother to Glenys and Barry. Uncle to Marcus and Stuart. Our never ending thanks to the staff at Star Four for the care they gave Ian.
We miss you already
As per Ian's wishes, a memorial will be held at home in Levin on 7th November at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent c/- I C Mark Ltd, 547 Queen Street East, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020