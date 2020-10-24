Ian WILSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian WILSON.
Service Information
I C Mark Ltd
547 Queen S
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063688108
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
at home in Levin
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

WILSON, Ian:
Died peacefully on 21 October 2020 at Horowhenua Medical Centre, Levin. Loving husband and best friend to the late Carol. Wonderful, fun loving father and father-in-law to Laurence & Denise (Sydney), Vikki & Mark, Denise & Steve (London), and Heather and Taka. Special and extremely proud Grandad to Hannah, Connor, Sally, Alice and Meg. Great-Grandad to Ruby. Brother to Glenys and Barry. Uncle to Marcus and Stuart. Our never ending thanks to the staff at Star Four for the care they gave Ian.
We miss you already
As per Ian's wishes, a memorial will be held at home in Levin on 7th November at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent c/- I C Mark Ltd, 547 Queen Street East, Levin.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.