WILSON,

Ian (John) McRobbie:

Passed peacefully on 14 May 2020, one year and three days after his beloved Alison. Loving Dad of Alan, Fiona, Moira and Kevin and father-in-law to Barbara, Stuart and David. Papa to Arlo, Millie, Otis, Luc, Grace, Matt, Elise and Sam. Printer, gardener, Santa, community volunteer, advocate, and kind and thoughtful friend to many. Thanks to those who supported him over the last few years, especially the staff of Courtenay Medical and Te Hopai Home and Hospital. We are grateful to the team at Ward 5 Kenepuru Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion in supporting Ian and his family. At Ian's request a private celebration of his life is to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ian's memory to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the family at 102/22 Herd Street, Te Aro, Wellington.



