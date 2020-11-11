WILKINSON, Ian James:
Peacefully on Monday, 9th November 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Annie, and loved companion and husband to Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Lois and Donald Munro (Brisbane), Sue and Sam Ellingham (Palmerston North), Judy and Kevin O'Donnell (Perth), Maureen De Clifford (Brisbane). Cherished Poppy and Pop, to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donation to the NZ Red Cross, use the link bit.ly/ijwilkinson0911 to make a donation online or these may be left at the service. Messages for the family c/- Sam Ellingham, PO Box 95, Pahiatua. A service for Ian will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Wednesday 18th November, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020