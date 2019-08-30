TATE, Ian Charles:
(ex RNZAF; R87392), of Levin. Passed away suddenly at home, Wednesday 28th August 2019, aged 60 years. Soulmate for 32 years of Roshani. Treasured Dad of Brendan, Ryan, and Kathryn. Much loved brother of Phil, and Helen, and much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Much loved son of Peter and Pauline (both deceased), and loved son-in-law of Suren (deceased) and Kushma Prasad. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Queen Street Gospel Chapel, 539 Queen Street, Levin, today, Friday 30th August 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019