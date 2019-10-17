SMITH, Russell Ian:
On 8 October 2019 at Wellington aged 74. Loving and loved partner of Susan Jane (Suze). Proud father of Guy. Devoted and adored Grandpa Ian to Lucy and Alice and father-in-law of Lindsey. Brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and Des Grant. Loving husband of the late Lois Smith (nee Christie). Respected and loyal friend and colleague to many. With the deepest thanks to the Cancer Day Unit staff at Wellington Hospital and the Mary Potter Hospice for wonderful care, and to Dr Shane Dunphy for a lifetime of care and support. A private service to say goodbye to Ian was held on Saturday 12 October and he now rests with his wider family in Norsewood Cemetery, Hawke's Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the work of the Pkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre at this link: https://shop.miranda-shorebird.org.nz/shop/donation/
Messages for Suze, Guy, or the wider family can be sent c/- 13 Jessie Street, Petone, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2019