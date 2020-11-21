Ian SCOTT

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Scotty's passing. Remember fondly our..."
    - Tess Herne
  • "An old friend, from Wellington College, and of Karehana Bay."
    - Rob Fox
  • " SCOTT, Ian (Scotty): At home on Thursday 19 November 2020,..."
    - Ian SCOTT
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
the Plimmerton Pavilion
9 Sunset Parade
Plimmerton
Death Notice

SCOTT, Ian (Scotty):
At home on Thursday 19 November 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lynley. Loved father and father-in-law of Katrina and Matt, Anna and Ash, Kim and Tchadd. Treasured 'Grumpy' of Sofia, Ellie, Lucy, Maya, Holly, Archie, Harry, and Kaea. Loved brother of Michael, Brian, Anne, Philippa and their families. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Plimmerton Pavilion, 9 Sunset Parade, Plimmerton on Tuesday 24 November commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages may be sent to "The family of Ian Scott" c/- PO Box 54 013, Mana 5026.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020
