SCOTT, Ian (Scotty):
At home on Thursday 19 November 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Lynley. Loved father and father-in-law of Katrina and Matt, Anna and Ash, Kim and Tchadd. Treasured 'Grumpy' of Sofia, Ellie, Lucy, Maya, Holly, Archie, Harry, and Kaea. Loved brother of Michael, Brian, Anne, Philippa and their families. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Plimmerton Pavilion, 9 Sunset Parade, Plimmerton on Tuesday 24 November commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages may be sent to "The family of Ian Scott" c/- PO Box 54 013, Mana 5026.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020