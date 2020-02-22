RICHARDS, Ian Francis:
Of Waikanae. Peacefully at Charles Fleming, Waikanae, on Thursday 20 February 2020. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Virginia. Loved father and father-in-law of Simon & Jo, Andrew & Jodie, and Tim & Angela. Loved Grandad of Jude, Matilda, Evie, and Silas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Geoff and the late Janey, and Prue & Gerald, and a loved uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Parkinson's Society (www.parkinsons.org.nz) or the Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wellingtonfreeambulance.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Kapiti Crematorium, in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery, 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 26 February 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020