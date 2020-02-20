REDSHAW, Ian Charles:
Passed away suddenly in Wairoa on Tuesday 18 February 2020. Beloved husband of Gae and much loved father of Clarke and Verity, father-in-law of Shayne, and cherished poppa to Pearl and Indi. Now on his final approach to the 19th hole after a long and courageous battle, now able to rest easy after the Mustangs have beaten Holden into submission. Special thanks to the Wairoa St John Ambulance team for their special care and compassion. The family have requested a private funeral service. Any messages can be sent to PO Box 343, Wairoa 4160.
Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd
Funeral Directors
Wairoa FDANZ
www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2020