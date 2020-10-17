POPPLEWELL,
Ian Francis (Pop):
Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital on 15th October 2020, in his 70th year. Adored husband of Lynda. Cherished Dad of Hayley & Neil Johnstone and Wendy & Duncan Henry. Much loved Poppa of Cara & Calum and Isla & Juno. Baby brother of Bruce & Kerry Popplewell. A service celebrating Ian's life will be held at Gee & Hickton, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at both Bupa Harbourview Care Home, and Wellington Hospitals ED & MAPU, for their caring and loving support.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 17, 2020