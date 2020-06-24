NICHOLLS, Ian:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 21st June 2020. Ian had suffered a long illness. He will be missed dearly by his wife Sue, brother Graeme, sister Barbara; his brother and sister-in-law Geoff & Sylvia, and nieces Madeleine & Alex. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday 26th June 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020