MUDGWAY, Ian Douglas:
Of Ohau. Got his ticket to heaven on 4th February 2020, surrounded by family, in his 89th year. Beloved Dad to Graeme and Debra, Lorna and Richard, June and Gordon (deceased), Lyn (deceased) and Rob. Best mate to Eileen, and hero and Dad to Craig and Molly, Coralee and Shaun. Also much loved Grandad, Grangy and Great-Grandad. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private interment.
Rest easy Bull.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 7, 2020