MITCHELL, Ian Michael:
4 October 1956 -
17 February 2020
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Taranaki and Whitianga. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Monday 17 February 2020, after two years of a selfless battle with glioblastomic brain cancer. Loved husband, Dad, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and Poppa.
We love him and we will keep him with us always.
- Helen, Samantha, Aidan and Josh.
Many thanks to those who have supported us over this time. A private family service was held on Friday 21st February.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020