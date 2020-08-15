MASKELL, Ian William:
On 9 August 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 75. Beloved husband of Gaylene. Much loved father of Stephen, Glenn and Craig and father-in-law of Rosie, Susie and Blue. Adored grampy to Jack, Maddie, Tom, Ash, Poppy and Kloe. Beloved brother of Graeme and uncle to Michael and Nicholas. A simple service of farewell was held in Carterton. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John NZ Private Bag 14902, Auckland 1741, would be appreciated. Messages to the Maskell family can be sent c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Ian's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020