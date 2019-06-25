MARK, Ian Charles: JP
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 23rd June 2019. Aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Barbara and the late Patricia (Pat). Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Dave, Denis and Kathryn and Lisa and Mike. Loved and respected Grandad and Great-Grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Masonic Village, Summerset By The Ranges and Arohanui Hospice, for their dedication and care of Ian and their loving kindness to the family. A service for Ian will be held at Queen Street Gospel Chapel, 541 Queen Street East, Levin, on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 11.00am. Thereafter interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019