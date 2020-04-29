MacKINNON, Ian Duncan:
Died peacefully at home on Sunday 26th April 2020, aged 86 years. Thanks to family, friends, neighbours, district nurses & carers, Broadway Health Centre, Strathmore Park Pharmacy and Mary Potter Hospice staff for all their support. Beloved son of the late Alexander (Sandy) of Lower Breakish, Skye, Scotland, and the late Noray (nee Carty) of Ancoats then Collyhurst, Manchester, England. Loved brother of the late Winifred Catherine (Winnie/Win) and the late Hugh Alexander (Alex) and brother-in-law of the late John Pearse Cooney, and the late Agnes Susanna (nee Ernst). Much loved uncle of Mary Carol Cooney. Cousin of the MacRae/Watson/Jenkins family and the McCarthy/Smith/Dooley/Byers/Lewis/Edge family. Rest now, for your duties are all done. As per his wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020