LINNING, Ian Ritchie:
Of Raumati South. Peacefully at Winara Hospital, Waikanae, on Thursday 27 February 2020. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Loved Dad of Meredith (Maz). Beloved 'Poppi' to Sam and Jessie. Beloved brother-in-law of Chris & Gavin, and David. A beloved uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (www. wellingtonfreeambulance.org.nz) would be appreciated. A memorial service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 5 March 2020 at 2.00pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2020