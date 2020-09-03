LAUNDER, Ian:
Colonel (Retired)
O.B.E., C.W.E. (Thai) ex INZ Regiment, IFIR, IRNZIR. Died on 1 September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Judy for 63 years. Father and father-in-law of Biddy & George Sutherland, Richard & Jo (U.S.A.), Guy & Alison (Brisbane), Tim (deceased) & Junko (Tokyo). Proud grandfather of Rebecca, James, Jack, Sam, Charlotte, Monique, Ken and Emma. Brother of Graham (deceased) & Elizabeth Panckhurst. A private cremation has been held at Ian's request. Messages to Townhouse 19, Charles Fleming Village, 112 Parata Street, Waikanae. In lieu of flowers a donation to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be donated online at www.marypotter.org.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020