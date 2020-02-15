JAMIESON, Ian Robert:
Peacefully, after a short illness, on 11 February 2020 at Summerset Rest Home, Levin; in his 90th year. Loved son of the late Lilian and Arthur Jamieson, brother of Don and brother-in-law of Jan, uncle of Philippa, Helen and Quentin, cousin of Allison, Ken, Holly and Dana. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at 2.00pm on Monday 17 February 2020 at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, followed by interment at the old Levin Cemetery.
A true gentleman whose cheerful personality will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends
and acquaintances.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020