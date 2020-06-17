HYNDMAN,
Ian James (Snow):
20.01.1927 - 14.06.2020
Of Levin. Passed away on Sunday 14 June 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Maureen (Aus), Dianne and Danny McGowan (Aus), Neil and Jo (Foxton Beach). Loved "Snow" of his 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Will be missed by all. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 25 & 28 Palmerston North Hospital. A celebration of "Snow's" life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 19 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2020