HODGE, Ian Leith: O. St John
On October 9, 2019 peacefully at Ultimate Care, Masterton, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy for 59 years. Father and father-in-law of Alison, David and Janet, Richard and Jenny, Simon and Suzie, Katherine and Darren. Loved grandad of Michael, and Victoria; Elizabeth; Michael and Zara. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A thanksgiving service for Ian's life will be held in Crossway Church, 1 Totara Street, Lansdowne, Masterton, on Thursday, October 17 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019