HICKS, Ian Raymond:
On 27 October 2020, peacefully at his home. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Isobel (married for 56 years). Much loved father and father-in-law of Relda and Peter Malone, Raymond and Mandy. Loved Grandad of Tony, Amy and Bonny; Toby and Troy. Loved son of the late James and Cora. Loved brother of the late Maurice, Maureen, Alan, Lyall, and Trevor. A loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service), PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Ian will be held in St David's Presbyterian Church, cnr High St Sth and Victoria St, Carterton, on Friday 30 October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hicks family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020