Ian HARRISON

Guest Book
  • "Hi Allison; very sorry to read about Ian's passing. Its a..."
    - Deane Davis
  • "Sorry to read about Ian. I know it is a long time since we..."
Service Information
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
068785149
Death Notice

HARRISON, Ian Nicholas:
Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on Monday, June 29, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Allison (nee Earney). Much loved father of Andrea and Kim Harrison, and father-in-law of Liz Drummond. Thank you to the Cranford Hospice staff, for the wonderful compassionate care Ian received. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A private family service will take place in Hastings. Messages to the Harrison Family c/- PO Box 967, Hastings.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.