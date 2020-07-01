HARRISON, Ian Nicholas:
Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice on Monday, June 29, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Allison (nee Earney). Much loved father of Andrea and Kim Harrison, and father-in-law of Liz Drummond. Thank you to the Cranford Hospice staff, for the wonderful compassionate care Ian received. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A private family service will take place in Hastings. Messages to the Harrison Family c/- PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020