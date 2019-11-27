GRAY, Ian David:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Monday, 25 November 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Lois. Loved father of John and Paula, Mark, Michelle (dec), Anthony and Sarah. Grandad of seven and great-grandad of one. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.wfa.org.nz. Messages to the 'Gray Family' may be left in Ian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Ian will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 28 November at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019