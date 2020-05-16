GILLESPIE, Ian Hamish:
17696 Able Seaman Royal New Zealand Navy. Of Raumati. On May 8, 2020, suddenly at home in Raumati. Aged 76 years. Father of Tony and Tracey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne & Noel, Yvonne, Patricia & David, Vivienne & Geoff, Neill & Margaret, Jenny & Michael. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Monday 18 May at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Sailors Cove, Tairua. Messages to Neill Gillespie by email address,
[email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020