DREW, Ian William:
On 19 August 2020 peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Loving husband of the late Hazel. Father and father-in-law of David, Sandra & the late Russell, Ngaire, Stephanie & David. Loved brother of Grace Williams. Loved grandad of Michael & Kat, Steven & Carole, Daniel & Adalia, Cameron, Kerri, Monet & James and Aimee & Tom. Special grandad to Zoë and Guy. Loved great-grandad of Scarlett, Eli and Hunter. Messages to 'the Drew family' may be sent C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, or left in Ian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. As per Ian's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020