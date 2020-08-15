Ian DOUGLAS (1939 - 2020)
Death Notice

DOUGLAS, Ian McNab:
1939 - 2020
Formerly of Dunedin and Teviot. On Friday, August 7th, 2020, suddenly at home in Paraparaumu. Dearly beloved husband and father of Caryl, Anton and Mischa. Father of Kimberly. Loved grandfather of Luis, Harriet and Monte. Loved father-in-law of Benita and Craig. At Ian's request a private family service has been held.
"A truly special man,
so loved, so missed."
Messages to Caryl Douglas, 41 Hudson Place, Paraparaumu 5032.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020
