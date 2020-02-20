Ian DAUBE

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
102 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Death Notice

DAUBE, Ian Rex (Rex):
Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 18th February 2020, in his 99th year. Beloved husband to Diana for 74 years. Much loved father to John, Chris and Rhys, and the late Peter. Cherished grandad to his 10 grandchildren, and great-grandad to his 9 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Tuesday 25th February at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 6015, Marion Square, Wellington 6141.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2020
