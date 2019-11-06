CROSS, Ian Robert:

Of Kapiti, formerly of Wadestown. Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, 2nd November 2019, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Tui (died 4th October 2019). Much loved father and father-in-law of Grant & Gillian, Michael & Fi, Robert, Rosa, and Andrew & Nap. An adored Grandfather to Brett, Louise, Anna, Monica, Adam, Amaya and William, and great-grandfather to Edward, Jardyn, Ishaiah and Mikaera. Much loved brother of the late Pat, Marion, Peg, and Colin. A farewell for Ian will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm, on Tuesday, 12th November; thereafter private cremation. Messages for the Cross Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

