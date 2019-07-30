COLQUHOUN, Ian:
Passed Sunday 27 July 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 59. Son of Gladice. Loving Dad of Leroy, Roxanne and Warren. Special Papa to Mokopuna Eli, Jordan, Lance, Colbie, Briar and Chrysta. Much loved brother and friend to many. Talented Plasterer. Ian will be at home until the morning of his service for those who want to spend time with him. Funeral service to be held at Awaken City Church, 1048 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 31st July at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery and ongoing commemorations. Messages or tributes to the family: 47b Cruickshank Rd, Upper Hutt. All enquiries, please contact
Haven Falls Funeral Home
0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on July 30, 2019