CATHERALL, Ian Trevor:
'Promoted to Glory' on Saturday, 16 May, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Dawne (dec). Loved and respected father and father-in-law of David and Renee. Generous, supporting and loving Grandad of Luke, Adam, and Leilani. Dearest brother and loved friend of Ann and David. Our grateful and heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Whitby Bupa Rest Home, in dementia and hospital wings. We all couldn't have asked for better care and respect in his final years.
Proverbs 4 : 1-4
"Listen, my son to a father's instruction; pay attention and gain understanding. I give you sound learning, so do not forsake my teaching. When I was a boy in my father's house, and an only child of my mother, he taught me".
All messages to the Catherall family, 45 James Cook Drive, Whitby. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020