BRADSHAW, Ian Granville:
Peacefully on 8 June, 2020, aged 84. Cherished husband of Joyce. Beloved father and father-in-law of Chris & Lou and Ali & Paul. Loved Grandpa of Kayla, Jayden, Alix and Kara. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Johnsonvillle Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, on Friday, 12 June, at 1.30pm. All messages to the Bradshaw family, C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020