BALLANTYNE, Ian Thomas:
On 5 September 2020 peacefully at home in Otaki, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jan. Much loved father, father-in-law and Poppa of Jon, Amelie, and Delilah (of Thames), Jenny, Kusal, Ellessia, Natassia, and Ariyan (of Wellington), and Chris, Tanya, Nathan, Jacob, and Aliyah (of Whakatane). Donations in memory of Ian can be made to Arohanui Hospice and may be left at the church. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Otaki Presbyterian Church, 249 Mill Road, Otaki, on Friday 11 September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Ian's service will be live-streamed and may be accessed via www.icmark.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020