Ian ALSOP (1940 - 2020)
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
073483600
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Death Notice

ALSOP, Ian:
28 November 1940 –
20 June 2020
Treasured husband of the late Nancy. Loved Dad of David and Peter, and Grandad of Hugo, Sylvie, Max, Isabella, Zeb and Lexi. Remembered by many for his full life in Rotorua; maths teaching; music, and much more. The funeral and memorial service for Ian and Nancy will be held in Osborne's Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Friday, 26 June at 2.00pm. If you can, please kindly share a short written memory of Ian and Nancy to help build their family history. Contact welcome through David (021956663) or Peter (021370869). Special thanks is also extended to Ian's carers and friends in Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020
