BALICEVAC,
Husnija (George):
On January 2, 2020, suddenly at Lower Hutt, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sevala. Loved father and father-in-law of Besim, Jasna, Admir, Alma, Anthony, and Jocelyn, and loved grandfather of Melissa, Sara, Samir, Mia and brother of Cazim. A funeral service for George will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10.30am, and thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020