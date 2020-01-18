NGUYEN, Huong Thi (Rose):
On January 16, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Hai (Andy) for 70 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Hoa & Hau, Anh & Quy, Hung & Hoang, Dzung & Hoa, Dat & Holly. A much loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Te Omanga for their special care and all staff from Access who cared for our Mum. A Service will be held at the Thien Thai Monastry, 46 Moeraki Road, Maoribank, Upper Hutt on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020